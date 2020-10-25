Patricia Erskine HowlettJune 12, 1930 - October 3, 2020Resident of Concord, CAPat, as she was known, a 60-year Concord resident, passed away in her home from natural causes after a 10-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She will be remembered as a bright, big-hearted lady whom everyone loved.Pat was born and raised in the college town of Waterville, Maine, the second daughter of Charles and Elvina Erskine. After high school she got her BA in English at Colby College in Waterville, where she excelled in drama. There Pat met her now ex-husband, Nelson Howlett. After Nelson completed medical school in Boston, the Howletts moved to California in 1960.She had a long career in the field of education. Pat taught English in the Mt. Diablo district at Glenbrook and Foothill Middle Schools. After getting her Master's Degree in Public Administration, she was Public Information Officer in Mt. Diablo Unified as well as other troubled school districts in the Bay Area. She then did communications state wide for ACSA, the Association of California School Administrators, in Sacramento.After retiring in the 1990s, Pat taught Public Relations at the graduate school level at Golden Gate University in San Francisco. Pat was also active locally in the community of Concord, serving on both the Library Commission and the Community Advisory Committee for the conversion of the Concord Naval Weapons Station.Pat's various awards and commendations take up an entire wall in her house. From the California School Public Relation Association (CAL-SPRA) to the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) to the City of Concord, her honors are too many to list. She had many talents and interests, from tennis to theatre. She even hosted a radio show, "Cabbages and Kings," on Concord's KWUN in the 1970's.In spite of her illness, Pat was lively, interested in her community and followed the news up until the last few weeks of her life. She is survived by her daughter Lorin, her son Charles, and her granddaughter Kacie.At her request, there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, cards, etc., please make a donation in Pat's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.