Patricia G. (Stone) Miller
May 4, 1947-January 1, 2020
Resident of Oakley, CA
Pat went home to be with the Lord in the early morning of New Year Day at with her husband by her side. Pat was a 1965 graduate of Liberty Union High School. She was an active member of Harvest Time Church in Brentwood. She is survived by husband, Jimmie; sons, Lance (Treasure) Miller and Jimmie Miller; Grandchildren, brothers, nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1:00PM. Harvest Time Church 2200 Ventura Blvd., Brentwood.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 7, 2020