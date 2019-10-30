|
Patricia Grover Call
June 23, 1935 - October 20, 2019
Resident of Clayton
Patricia Grover Call, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She was 84 years old. Pat was born in Salt Lake City, UT on June 23, 1935 to Albert Wendell Grover and Norma Bernice Strong. She was the youngest of four children, brother Robert, and sisters Merilyn and Maurine.
Pat graduated from Jordan high school in 1953 and earned a degree in education at the University of Utah in 1958. Shortly after Graduating, Pat moved to San Francisco and started her teaching career in Burlingame. She married James Richard Call on November 23, 1963 in the LDS Temple in Los Angeles, CA. Together they had four children, eight grandchildren, and three great grandsons.
She enjoyed gardening, cooking, traveling, genealogy, and serving others in the church. She was a selfless mother and adoring grandmother.
Pat will be dearly missed by her children Colette, Celeste (Robert), Stephen (Amy), grandchildren Sara (Jake), Courtney (Tyler), Bryan, Ashley, Daphne, Lydia, Thea, Nora, great grandsons Grayson, Camden, Beckham, sister Maurine, and sister-in-law Jacqueline. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard, son Scott, parents Wendell and Norma, sister Merilyn and brother Robert.
Funeral services will be held at 11am on Saturday November 2, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 1360 Alberta Way, following a private viewing. Burial will be at Oakmont Memorial Park in Lafayette CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 30, 2019