Services Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Rhythmix Cultural Center 2513 Blanding Ave. Alameda , CA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Patricia Heimburger Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patricia Heimburger

1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Patricia Heimburger

Oct. 7, 1943 - April 3, 2019

Alameda

Patti Heimburger passed away on April 3, 2019 from an unexpected heart condition. She was 75 and had just returned from one of her many adventure trips, this one to India.

Patti was born in Long Beach, California, and was a first-generation Californian, along with her sister Carolyn and brother Hans. After graduating in 1961 from Wilson High School in Long Beach, she headed to Greenbrier College in West Virginia. Patti's interest in drawing and painting—a lifelong passion—began in her early years of college.

Not long after marrying Leo M. Breithaupt, Jr., also from Long Beach, they moved to the Seattle area, where she worked for Blue Cross, took up boating and skin diving, and enjoyed her beloved Samoyed, Kimo. Patti and Leo were married for nine years, and some years after their divorce, she decided to attend UC Santa Barbara and completed her Bachelors' degree in Studio Art in 1986,

Patti's training and degree from UCSB gave her just the push she needed to move to the Bay area to focus on a serious career in art, with part-time work for financial support. The community of artists in Oakland, along with galleries who showed and sold her work, as well as the Open Studio program, provided encouragement and great satisfaction.

As Patti's involvement in the Oakland and Alameda community deepened, through the American Association of University Women, Rhythmix Cultural Center, Oakland Symphony, Alameda Hospital Foundation, Altarena Playhouse, Friends of the Alameda Library, Super Stars Literacy, East Bay Community Foundation, Oakland Museum, Girls Inc., and many educational and environmental organizations, her life became more fulfilling each year. She was active in the AAUW-Alameda Tech Trek scholarship program, College of Alameda scholarship program, Peralta Community College fundraisers, and other local activities. Patti served as President of the Alameda chapter of AAUW.

Patti's sister took her to Paris for several weeks in the mid-1980s and to Greece and Turkey a few years later. Those immersions in culture and history sparked an interest in adventurous world travel, which Patti delved into with enthusiasm during the last 15 years of her life. Her travels took her to Mexico, the Galapagos Islands, Machu Picchu, South Africa, Israel and Jordan several times, Italy several times, Spain, Portugal and India. At the time of her passing, Patti was looking forward to a summer trip to Sicily. All of her travel broadened her horizons, resulted in new friendships around the world, and widened the network of projects she supported.

Alameda was Patti's beloved community, but the world was part of her family as well, as she supported the African Library Project, helped fund the building of a school in Sierra Leone, supported global relief organizations, and others.

Patti was the genealogist in the family, especially following the six ancestors arriving on the Mayflower. She was a member of the John Howland Society and Daughters of the American Revolution. She spent ten years developing a manuscript about that branch of her family.

Patti is survived by her sister Carolyn Gannon and brother-in-law Terry Gannon of Woodside, her brother Hans J. Heimburger of Long Beach, as well as cousins Phil Brattain of Belmont, Frances Garber and her husband Gary Garber of Virginia, Shuler Arent and his wife Sharon of South Carolina, and Shirley Dyer of Virginia. Patti also felt especially close to the Garbers' grown children Amber, Nikola and Asa and their children.

Patti will be missed by her family and her wonderful and large network of friends. Her message to us all might be "make the world beautiful and be good to all." In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to AAUW-Alameda, Rhythmix Cultural Center, or an organization of your choice. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service in honor of Patti on Saturday, May 11, at 2:00pm at Rhythmix Cultural Center, 2513 Blanding Ave., Alameda.





View the online memorial for Patricia Heimburger Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries