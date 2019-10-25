|
|
Patricia Hook
Feb. 15, 1942 - Sept. 27, 2019
Hayward
Patricia died peacefully in her home September 27, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Patricia is survived by her partner of 38 years, Steve Alberts; his three children; her two daughters Lori Nardi and Denise Hook; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held Friday November 01 at 1pm at Holy Angels Sorenson Chapel, 1140 B St in Hayward.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 25, 2019