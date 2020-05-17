Patricia Joan (Kreiser) Weber
October 20, 1933 - May 10, 2020
Walnut Creek
On May 10, 2020, Patricia Joan (Kreiser) Weber, resident of Walnut Creek, California, and a loving mother of three, passed away at 86, surrounded by family. Patricia was born on October 20, 1933, in Hannah, Michigan, to Louise (Steinebach) and Francis Kreiser.
In 1956, Patricia married Carl Joseph Weber in Hannah, Michigan and enjoyed their 29 years of marriage before Carl's passing in 1985.
Patricia graduated from both practical nursing and cosmetology schools, which allowed her to work later in life at St. Joseph's Hospital in Stockton.
Patricia also had a love of music and art, singing in the choir at Presentation Church for many years and taking drawing classes throughout her life. Many of her sketches were on display in her residence at The Kensington in Walnut Creek where she lived the past 6 years of her life. Patricia was also known for her warm smile, good sense of humor, and always looking "put together".
She is survived by her three children and their spouses - Jocelyn (Weber) and Robert Phipps, Matthew and Denise Weber, Christopher and Keith Upton-Weber, and her grandchildren - Joseph Carl (Jack) Phipps, Caroline Phipps, Jacob Weber, Laine Weber, Margaret Upton-Weber, and Madison Karl Upton-Weber. She is also survived by her sister, Yvonne (Kreiser) Simsa of Traverse City, and many loving in-laws of the Weber family of the Traverse City and Grand Rapids areas of Michigan - Ray Weber, Sister Mary Aquinas Weber, Dan Weber, Jay and Donna Weber, and Jack and Mary Ellen Weber.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association in honor of Patricia Weber. If you would like to join an online video memorial for Patricia on Saturday, May 23rd, please contact the family.
Published in East Bay Times on May 17, 2020.