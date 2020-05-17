Patricia Joan (Kreiser) Weber
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Joan (Kreiser) Weber
October 20, 1933 - May 10, 2020
Walnut Creek
On May 10, 2020, Patricia Joan (Kreiser) Weber, resident of Walnut Creek, California, and a loving mother of three, passed away at 86, surrounded by family. Patricia was born on October 20, 1933, in Hannah, Michigan, to Louise (Steinebach) and Francis Kreiser.
In 1956, Patricia married Carl Joseph Weber in Hannah, Michigan and enjoyed their 29 years of marriage before Carl's passing in 1985.
Patricia graduated from both practical nursing and cosmetology schools, which allowed her to work later in life at St. Joseph's Hospital in Stockton.
Patricia also had a love of music and art, singing in the choir at Presentation Church for many years and taking drawing classes throughout her life. Many of her sketches were on display in her residence at The Kensington in Walnut Creek where she lived the past 6 years of her life. Patricia was also known for her warm smile, good sense of humor, and always looking "put together".
She is survived by her three children and their spouses - Jocelyn (Weber) and Robert Phipps, Matthew and Denise Weber, Christopher and Keith Upton-Weber, and her grandchildren - Joseph Carl (Jack) Phipps, Caroline Phipps, Jacob Weber, Laine Weber, Margaret Upton-Weber, and Madison Karl Upton-Weber. She is also survived by her sister, Yvonne (Kreiser) Simsa of Traverse City, and many loving in-laws of the Weber family of the Traverse City and Grand Rapids areas of Michigan - Ray Weber, Sister Mary Aquinas Weber, Dan Weber, Jay and Donna Weber, and Jack and Mary Ellen Weber.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association in honor of Patricia Weber. If you would like to join an online video memorial for Patricia on Saturday, May 23rd, please contact the family.


View the online memorial for Patricia Joan (Kreiser) Weber

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved