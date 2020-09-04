Patricia Juliet FitzgeraldJuly 3, 1942 - August 17, 2020Resident of El Sobrante, CAWith her loyal dog Daisy at her side, Pat passed away peacefully in her El Sobrante home at the age of 78. Always vital and healthy, her passing was sudden and unexpected.Pat was born in Willmar, Minnesota to Oliver Rothstein and Nannie Hemingson. She was the youngest of five with four older brothers. As a young girl her family moved to Richmond, CA, where she graduated from Harry Ells High School. She worked multiple jobs before finding her calling as a meat wrapper for Safeway. Being a meat wrapper was not an easy job and she was highly respected for her craft. At age 20, she married the love of her life, Joseph Fitzgerald. It was a match made in heaven that lasted 53 years. In 2015, after a long illness, Joe passed away leaving Pat heart broken.Pat is survived by her loving daughters, Tina Fitzgerald (Darryl), Erin Yasinsac, Amy Crowley (Byron), Stepchildren, Lori Laumann (Scott), Mark Fitzgerald (Linda), Her 9 grandchildren, Shaun,Trisha,Tim, Taylor, Amoreena, Jessica, Owen, Jack and Luke, 8 great-grandchildren and her brother Thomas Rothstein.Pat's outer beauty grabbed the spotlight, but her inner beauty is what radiated most. Words used to describe Pat were; kind, generous, shy, sweet, considerate, classy, and selfless just to name a few. Her family was her world and she was always there to help them without hesitation or complaint. She and Joe loved to go on cruises, to the movies and spending family vacations in Lake Tahoe, Santa Cruz, Russian River and the American River. She was a great cook, loved a good puzzle and walks with Daisy. But what really brought her the greatest joy was being with her grandkids. Pat was taken far too soon and will be missed forever.A celebration of her beautiful life will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather together and share their love.