Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cornerstone Fellowship Church
348 N Canyons Pkwy
Livermore, CA 94551
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
Cornerstone Fellowship
Livermore, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Koenigsberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Koenigsberger


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Koenigsberger Obituary
Patricia Koenigsberger
Resident of Brentwood
On Saturday, December 28th, 2019, Patricia Ann Koenigsberger entered into eternal life at the age of 77, at home in Brentwood.
Patti, as she was known, was born on February 16th, 1942 in Whittier, CA to Edward and Hilda Irwin. In her career, she became an X-Ray Technician and enjoyed working in emergency rooms and medical offices. On December 7th, 1968, Patti married Stanley Koenigsberger. Together they raised three sons, Marc, Robert, and Milton, and one daughter, Lisa. Patti was known for her love of quilting, telling stories, and traveling. Her devotion to her eight grandchildren was unwavering.
Patti was preceded in death by her sisters, Janice and Deanna, her mother, Hilda, and her father, Edward. She is survived by her husband, Stan, her four children and their spouses, her brother, Edward Jr, eight grandchildren, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. A memorial service celebrating Patti's life will be held on Friday, January 24th, at Cornerstone Fellowship in Livermore, at 10:30am.


View the online memorial for Patricia Koenigsberger
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -