Patricia Koenigsberger
Resident of Brentwood
On Saturday, December 28th, 2019, Patricia Ann Koenigsberger entered into eternal life at the age of 77, at home in Brentwood.
Patti, as she was known, was born on February 16th, 1942 in Whittier, CA to Edward and Hilda Irwin. In her career, she became an X-Ray Technician and enjoyed working in emergency rooms and medical offices. On December 7th, 1968, Patti married Stanley Koenigsberger. Together they raised three sons, Marc, Robert, and Milton, and one daughter, Lisa. Patti was known for her love of quilting, telling stories, and traveling. Her devotion to her eight grandchildren was unwavering.
Patti was preceded in death by her sisters, Janice and Deanna, her mother, Hilda, and her father, Edward. She is survived by her husband, Stan, her four children and their spouses, her brother, Edward Jr, eight grandchildren, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. A memorial service celebrating Patti's life will be held on Friday, January 24th, at Cornerstone Fellowship in Livermore, at 10:30am.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 18, 2020