Patricia Lynn DrydenOctober 23, 1950 - September 12, 2020Resident of San Lorenzo, CAPatricia Lynn (Pat) Dryden passed away peacefully on September 12, 2020 after suffering for 10 years from COPD / Emphysema. Born to Lloyd and Delores Hallin on October 23, 1950 in Oakland, CA. Pat lived in San Lorenzo most of her life. She had one daughter, Laurie Tice, who preceded her in death on December 9, 2017.Pat is survived by her partner of 30 years, Gary McAlister; sister, Carol Gedrose and three grandchildren, Anthony (26), wife, Rissa Pallan Tice, Tayler Tice (23) & Andrew Tice (14). Anthony & Rissa blessed us with a great grandson, Roxas Dominic Tice (2) in December of 2017.Pat graduated from Arroyo HS in San Lorenzo in 1968 and worked more than 37 years for Dialog Corporation in Silicon Valley as billing analyst Manager.Pat loved doing things for others. When friends needed help with anything, Pat was always there to lend a hand. She liked working with numbers and accounting, so she helped her family and friends with their taxes and other tricky financial situations.Pat was also an avid bowler. She worked as league secretary for several leagues at the local bowling centers for over 40 years. She was the secretary of the Reno Express bowling league for the better part of 35 years where she met Gary and many, many of her lifelong friends. Her family and generations of her friends spent their Saturday nights bowing in her league.Pat was also a lifelong dog lover so if you are feeling charitable, a donation to your local Humane Society in her name would be appreciated.A Covid-conscious celebration of life is tentatively planned for October 24th at her and Gary's house.