Patricia M. Newton
August 15, 1928 - November 25, 2019
Richmond, CA
Patricia Mae Newton, age 91, passed away suddenly at home on November 25, 2019.
Pat Welch was born in Oakland on August 15, 1928 to Thomas Norman Welch Sr. and Gertrude Agnes Welch (O'Toole). She attended School of the Madeleine (Class of '42), Holy Names High School (Class of '46) and San Jose State (Class of '50, Alpha Omicron Pi). She married her college classmate, Gale E. Newton, in 1950. Following their marriage and a variety of moves they settled in Richmond, CA and raised two children.
Patricia started her career as a Shell Oil Chemist. After the birth of her children she worked in the West Contra Costa Unified School District cafeteria and after obtaining her credential (Holy Names University) she became an elementary school teacher. Proud member of the AAUW, Soroptimists and RPEA.
Patricia was a very active member of the Catholic community, a lover of music and dancing, an exemplary daughter, sister, cousin, wife, mother, grandmother, friend and confidante. Kind and compassionate, she was always willing to help anyone in need. Patricia was an EBHQ quilter, knitter and seamstress extraordinaire, tireless volunteer, Camp Fire Girl Leader, Cub Scout Den Mother, animal lover, Life of the Party and instigator of many great schemes and ideas. Her children and grandchildren learned at an early age that life with her was never dull!
Patricia is preceded in death by her beloved parents, her younger brothers (Thomas Francis, Thomas Norman Welch Jr. and Norman Allen Welch), her husband Gale (48 years) and many friends, classmates and family.
She is survived by her children Bill Newton M.D. (Brenda) and Suellen Noland (Charles), grandchildren Sean Newton (Andria), Colleen Noland and Aidan Noland as well as many dear friends, her cats and grand dogs.
While we will miss her and are sad at her passing, we know that she lived a long healthy life full of great friends and adventures too numerous to count. She possessed a sharp, witty and logical mind until her untimely passing. We are happy that she will be reunited with and welcomed by her many family members, friends and animal companions.
Donations may be made to Guide Dogs for the Blind, Sisters of the Holy Names or a .
VISITATION
Thursday
December 26, 2019
2:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Rosary 6:30 PM
Civic Center Chapel - Wilson & Kratzer Mortuaries
455 24th Street
Richmond, CA 94804
FUNERAL MASS
Friday
December 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Callistus Catholic Church
3580 San Pablo Dam Rd
El Sobrante, CA 94803
Reception to follow
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 20, 2019