Patricia M. Pargett
June 19, 1939 - Apr. 10, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek
Loving wife, mother, and kind, generous friend to all, Patricia "Pat" Pargett passed away peacefully on Good Friday, April 10, 2020.
Pat was born on June 19, 1939 in Oakland, CA to parents Mary and Edward McGinnis. She attended San Francisco State University where she met her husband Robert Pargett.
Pat and Bob were married in 1960 and had a loving 59 year marriage. They raised three children. She was devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Pat had a true servant's heart and was very giving of her time to family, friends, and anyone in need. Her kindness touched so many. She was quite involved with St. Mary's Catholic Church in Walnut Creek, singing in the church choir for over 40 years and volunteering for Loving Hands. Pat had many hobbies and loved the arts - painting, singing, song writer, tutoring, playing piano and even performing in a few musicals. She found joy and beauty in most everything.
Pat is survived by her loving husband Bob, their three children: Joe Pargett of Pittsburg, Sean Pargett of Walnut Creek, and Mary Morrison of Folsom, her six grandchildren, and soon to be born first great grandchild.
She will be deeply missed by all who had the good fortune to cross her path.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date when the health directives are lifted.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 17, 2020