Patricia Marie Russo
Dec. 30, 1925 ~ Feb. 20, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Patricia Marie Russo, née Davis, 94, passed away in Santa Cruz, California on February 20, 2020.
Patricia was born in Manitowoc, Wisconsin on December 30, 1925, the daughter of an elementary school teacher and an engineer. She was the second of five children. Patricia graduated from Holy Family Hospital School of Nursing in 1947 and worked as a registered nurse on and off for the next 50 years, a vocation of which she was extremely proud.
While working at the VA hospital in Hines, Illinois she met her life partner, Richard Russo. The two were happily married for 64 years, until his death in 2012. Pat and Rich were long-time residents of Concord, California and members of Saint Bonaventure Catholic Church.
Pat will be greatly missed by her entire, loving family, including four children and their spouses, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, all of whom she adored.
There will be a private memorial service for immediate family at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations, if desired, be made to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America, https://alzfdn.org/.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020