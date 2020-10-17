Patricia O'Brien
November 20, 1921 - September 23, 2020
Resident of Danville, CA
Patricia was born on November 20, 1921 in San Francisco to Patrick and Eileen McCarthy. She grew up in the Mission District and graduated from St. Peter's School (Class of 1939) and Cogswell College. She married Noel O'Brien on September 25, 1948. A lifelong Californian, she resided in San Francisco, San Bruno, South San Francisco, Whittier, Pacifica and for the last twenty-seven years in Danville.
Patricia is survived by her children Raymond and Laura O'Brien and Maeve DeSoto (T.J.) and her grandsons, Dominic and Matthew DeSoto. She is also survived by her nephews, Patrick (Anjana) and Michael (Gerry) Hogan. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Noel, her son, Vincent and her sisters, Eileen Hogan and Mai Coggin.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30am on Tuesday, October 20 at St. Isidore's Church, 440 La Gonda in Danville. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
Donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
