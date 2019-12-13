|
|
Patricia Perry
April 11, 1933 - December 6, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Our mother, Patricia Irene Perry, passed away peacefully on December 6th with family at her side.
Patricia was the daughter of Frank and Lorenza Guerra, immigrants from Spain who settled in Decoto. She was the second child of three and was a first-generation American. Mom graduated from Washington High School in 1951, where she met our Dad, Joseph Perry. They resided many years in the Niles and Centerville areas. Mom and Dad were married 66 years until his passing in 2018.
Mom was the bookkeeping half of J.E. Perry Farms, the family business and played a large part in the farm's success, all while managing the task of raising us four kids. She simultaneously held other jobs over the years as a payroll clerk for the California Nursery in Niles, bookkeeper for Marine Carpenters Union in Oakland, and receptionist at Century 21 Real Estate on Mission Blvd in Fremont.
Mom was all about family. She loved to shop and kept Dad and herself well attired. She had a knack for unique and innovative gifts for the family. Mom was a fantastic cook and an accomplished piano player. Mom enjoyed gambling in Reno. She and Dad loved to dance and were regulars at the Fremont Senior Center. Mom was a major influence on our Dad to travel in the offseason and together they saw many parts of the world including their relatives in Spain and Portugal.
Patricia was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Lorenza Guerra, sister Gertrude Bragg and brother Richard Guerra.
Mom is survived by her sister-in-law Norma Guerra, brother-in-law John Perry (Carol), Children Diane Guerra (Hal), Doug Perry (Janice), Jim Perry (Jennifer), and Petrina Perry.
She was affectionately known as "Grandma Tweety" by her 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
We would like to give our warmest thanks to Mom's caregivers Lena Jarvis, Aegis of Fremont, Home Instead, and Vitas Hospice for all their support.
A vigil will be held at 6:30 PM on Wednesday December 18, 2019 at Berge Pappas Smith Chapel of the Angels, 40842 Fremont Blvd., Fremont, CA 94538. A Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday December 19, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 37588 Fremont Blvd., Fremont, CA 94536. A burial at Holy Sepulchre will follow.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 13, 2019