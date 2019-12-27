|
Patricia Sande Storm
February 7, 1931 - November 15, 2019
Resident of Alameda
Patricia Sande Storm, a native Alamedan, passed peacefully on November 15, 2019 surrounded by family. Patricia was preceded in death by her beloved husband Warren, her loving parents John L. and Ruth Sande, and son-in-law Glen Brock. She leaves, with beautiful memories, her adoring children Sande Brock (Houston) and Nancy Landreth and husband Michael (Alameda), and her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy: Alexander Brock, Kristina Landreth, Kirsten Brock, and Julia Landreth.
Patricia attended Longfellow and Washington schools, and was a 1949 graduate of Alameda High School. She was a valued employee of Standard Oil Company until her retirement to start a family with Warren, her husband of 65 years.
An active, longtime member of Twin Towers United Methodist Church, she embarked on her religious journey as a youngster: walking to Santa Clara Avenue United Methodist Church, joining the church when she was eleven, and remaining a dedicated member her whole life.
For many years, Patricia and Warren were active members of the Acorn A's Model A Ford Club where they enjoyed touring the western states in their 1930 Model A Ford with their friends. She practiced yoga for 25 years and enjoyed water aerobics with the WETS swim group. She was a dedicated Ruth Circle member, Girl Scout leader, PTA member and honorary service award recipient, and she volunteered in schools across Alameda.
Patricia's kind, optimistic, and giving spirit will be forever remembered. A Celebration of Life will be held January 18 at 11 AM at Twin Towers United Methodist Church in Alameda. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alameda Meals on Wheels are preferred. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745)
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 27, 2019