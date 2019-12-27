East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alameda Funeral & Cremation Services - Alameda
1415 Oak Street
Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 522-6020
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Twin Towers United Methodist Church
Alameda, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Storm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Sande Storm


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Sande Storm Obituary
Patricia Sande Storm
February 7, 1931 - November 15, 2019
Resident of Alameda
Patricia Sande Storm, a native Alamedan, passed peacefully on November 15, 2019 surrounded by family. Patricia was preceded in death by her beloved husband Warren, her loving parents John L. and Ruth Sande, and son-in-law Glen Brock. She leaves, with beautiful memories, her adoring children Sande Brock (Houston) and Nancy Landreth and husband Michael (Alameda), and her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy: Alexander Brock, Kristina Landreth, Kirsten Brock, and Julia Landreth.
Patricia attended Longfellow and Washington schools, and was a 1949 graduate of Alameda High School. She was a valued employee of Standard Oil Company until her retirement to start a family with Warren, her husband of 65 years.
An active, longtime member of Twin Towers United Methodist Church, she embarked on her religious journey as a youngster: walking to Santa Clara Avenue United Methodist Church, joining the church when she was eleven, and remaining a dedicated member her whole life.
For many years, Patricia and Warren were active members of the Acorn A's Model A Ford Club where they enjoyed touring the western states in their 1930 Model A Ford with their friends. She practiced yoga for 25 years and enjoyed water aerobics with the WETS swim group. She was a dedicated Ruth Circle member, Girl Scout leader, PTA member and honorary service award recipient, and she volunteered in schools across Alameda.
Patricia's kind, optimistic, and giving spirit will be forever remembered. A Celebration of Life will be held January 18 at 11 AM at Twin Towers United Methodist Church in Alameda. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alameda Meals on Wheels are preferred. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745)


View the online memorial for Patricia Sande Storm
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -