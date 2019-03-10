Patricia (Psihos) Shaterian

December 10, 1923 - March 2, 2019

Resident of Alameda

Patricia (Psihos) Shaterian was born in Oakland, Ca Dec 10, 1923 and died Mar 2, 2019. First generation American to Greek parents from the villages of Levdi and Harakas in the Peloponnesus of Greece, she was born to the late John and Kalomira (Petrolekas) Psihos, the middle child after the late Sophia "Penny" (Cumbelich), and before their youngest brother George. As a child and young adult, she attended Oakland public schools and worked with her siblings in her father's diner. She was a driver during the war and was well known for her speed, earning her the nick name "Lead Foot Cole". Cole being the Americanized last named adopted by she and her sister. That job started her lifelong love of driving, always in a Nissan Z, always fast! She met her husband the late Louis Shaterian at her father's restaurant and fell in love. They eloped to Reno and soon had three daughters Patricia (Rossi), the late Karen (Vinci) and Cori (Stavrianopoulos). Pat and her husband were the proud owners of Oakland institutions the Overland House and The Fat Lady Bar and Restaurant both in Jack London Square. Pat was always a woman of strong conviction, impeccable personal style, and the matriarch of her family. She loved ice cream, playing tennis and crossword puzzles. She was a fixture at the Fat Lady Sunday brunch where she would enjoy her name sake Mama Pat's Hotcakes with bananas and walnuts and enjoyed the "extra" bit of Ramos Fizz passed to her by her grandsons who often bartended there. She was easy to talk to and loved the company of her family. She will be greatly missed by her brother George Psihos, her daughters and sons in law, Patricia (Jerry) Rossi, Leonard Vinci & Cori Stavrianopoulos. Her grandchildren Nicole (Justin Huffman) and Stephen Rossi, Nicholas and Stephanie Vinci, Antone (Sophie), Alex and Mihalis Stavrianopoulos. Her great grandchild Vivienne James Stavrianopoulos. Family and friends are invited to attend Funeral Services Tuesday March 12, 2019 at 12 noon at the Alameda Funeral Services Chapel 1415 Oak St., Alameda. In lieu flowers her family prefers that memorial contributions be made to the . For further information please call: Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).





