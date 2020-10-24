Patricia Vlastelica
June 28, 1934 - October 19, 2020
Resident of Fremont, CA
Pat Vlastelica passed away peacefully at Kaiser Hospital in Fremont at the age of 86. She was born to Lester and Evelyn Pinckney in Aberdeen, WA where she grew up and graduated from Weatherwax HS. She then went on to attend the Univ. of WA in Seattle where she obtained a degree in English Lit. with a Minor in Music. During college, Pat was a member of the Alpha Delta Phi sorority in which she made lifelong friends. After college, she met George Vlastelica, also from Aberdeen, WA and they married in 1958. In 1964 they moved the family to CA where George was offered a teaching position at Newark HS. In 1969 they moved to Fremont where she resided the rest of her life. In her younger years and some up until just recently, Pat lead a very active and full life and was involved in many organizations and groups such as AAUW, Candlelighter's Ghost House, Wash. Hospital volunteer, an investment group, and was a lifetime member of the DAR. Pat was an avid bowler and bowled on a women's league weekly up until this past March. She enjoyed playing tennis, Bridge, and was a big sports fan in general watching football, basketball, tennis, and even golf. She enjoyed gardening, singing, playing the piano, and reading the latest novel. Pat was very involved at St. James Church serving on the Altar Guild and singing in the choir. She went on several grueling backpacking trips in the Sierras with the church group and also camped with the Flatlanders Ladies church group. She sang in the Ohlone College Chamber Singers Choir for many years and traveled with them to Europe and New York to perform a few times. When her kids were grown, Pat decided to substitute teach in the Fremont Unified SD. She subbed for 25 years and retired in 2004. Pat enjoyed traveling and she and George were able to travel to Europe visiting several countries and to visit George's parents' homeland of Croatia. Pat enjoyed cooking, baking, and did quite a bit of sewing back in the day. Pat will be greatly missed and remembered for her beauty, intelligence, kindness, and for being soft spoken, generous, independent, and at times stubborn. Pat could be quite feisty at times and was never afraid to voice her opinion. She also had excellent taste in fashion and was elegant and polished. We will also miss her beautiful smile. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother always out there cheering on the grandkids at their games and attending their birthday parties, etc. Pat is survived by her husband of 62 years, George, her 3 children, daughter Linda Wilson (Gary) of Concord, sons Rodney of Hayward, and Greg (Joni) of Kalispell, Montana. Pat also leaves behind 6 grandchildren, Kayla, Alicia, Melanie, Matthew, Megan, Robbie, and one great-grandchild, Lincoln. She is also survived by her 3 brothers, David and Donn Pinckney of Aberdeen, WA and Scott Pinckney of Fairfax, VA.
A private interment was held at St. James Church. When we can all gather again safely, a celebration of life will be held at St. James Church in Fremont.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a tribute donation to the study and cure for Dementia and Alzheimer's at act.alz.org/donate View the online memorial for Patricia Vlastelica