|
|
Sister Patricia Walsh
July 14, 1930 - Sept. 16, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Sister Patricia Marie Walsh, OP, died at Saint Martin Residence, Fremont, California, on August 16. She was 89 years old and in the 71st year of her religious profession. Born on July 14, 1930, in Los Angeles, she was the daughter of William J. Walsh and Blanche Parent.
She met the Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose at School of the Madeleine, Berkeley, and entered the Congregation in 1946. Two years later, June 24, 1948, she made first profession of vows as a Dominican Sister.
For 32 years Sister served as teacher or administrator at Catholic schools in northern and southern California including School of the Madeleine, Berkeley; St. Elizabeth Elementary School, Oakland; St. Anthony's School, San Francisco; St. Frances Cabrini School, Los Angeles; St. Catherine's Academy, Anaheim; San Gabriel Mission High School, San Gabriel; and Bishop Garcia Diego High School Santa Barbara.
For 20 years Sister Patricia Marie ministered as a hospital chaplain at St. Francis Hospital, Santa Barbara; Queen of Angels/Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, Los Angeles; Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital, Tucson, AZ; and Los Angeles County/USC Medical Center, Los Angeles. In 1994 she was a founding member of the Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network.
On Thursday, September 19, at the Dominican Sisters Motherhouse, Fremont, the Rosary will be recited at 2:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 20, at 11:00 a.m. at the Dominican Sisters' Motherhouse, Mission San Jose. Interment will follow at the Congregation's cemetery, God's Acre, located at the Motherhouse.
View the online memorial for Sister Patricia Walsh
Published in East Bay Times from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019