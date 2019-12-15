|
Patricia "Patsy" Welty
January 28, 1948-November 24, 2019
Resident of Bay Point
Patricia "Patsy" DeLores Welty was born in Spokane, Washington as the oldest of 8 kids. She grew up in Newark, Ohio and graduated from Newark Catholic High School. She attended The Ohio State University and received a B.S in Recreation from CSU Hayward. She worked in adult education for the Pittsburg, Martinez, Antioch and Liberty Union School Districts and was a member of CCAE. Patsy was an active member at Our Lady Queen of the World Catholic Church for over 40 years and was involved with Aglow International. She also served on the Advisory Council on Aging for over 25 years. Patsy loved game nights with friends, travel and anything her kids and grandkids were into.
Patsy is survived by her daughters, Megan, Kathy, and Bridget; her son in law Jason; her grandchildren Emma, Jeffrey, Zachary, Connor, and Glenn; her siblings Peggy Pellerite (George), Marianne Rowen, Diane Milano (Bob), Joe Alden (Pam), Rich Alden (Liz), and Tom Alden (Patty); 17 nieces and nephews; and many, many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Dick and Dee Alden and her sister Kathy Alden.
Funeral mass will take place on December 20th at 10am at Our Lady Queen of the World in Bay Point with a reception to follow.
Donations can be made in Patsy's name to Newark Catholic High School in Ohio or the Columbiettes at Our Lady Queen of the World.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019