Patricia "Patti" Yuen

May 08, 1955 - April 14, 2019

Concord

Patricia "Patti" Lynn Yuen passed away with friends and family by her side in Walnut Creek, California on April 14, 2019 at the age of 63. Patti is survived by her husband Tom Nichelson of Concord, CA; her brother Ron (Diane) Yuen of Roseville, CA; her three children (two sons and a daughter); three stepchildren (Isaac, Jud, and Vanessa); seven grandchildren (Luka, Bella, Alistair, Audrey, Emma, Valentina, and Callie); and her first husband John Dong of Medford, OR. She is preceded in death by her parents Georgia and Varney Yuen of San Francisco, CA.

Patti was a third generation San Francisco native. She studied English at UC Berkeley and earned her teaching credential at San Francisco State. While in school she met John; they married in 1979, settling in Concord where they raised their three children. Patti was a loving stay-at-home mother for many years until she began teaching full time in 1998. She taught for 19 years, the majority of which were spent at Clayton Valley High School where she helped to establish the Home Economics and Early Childhood Development programs.

In 2005 Patti married Tom -- a fellow teacher, her best friend, and love -- whom she affectionately called "Tommy". They spent many happy years together working on their home, gardening, traveling, cooking and collecting wine, camping and exploring the outdoors, and spending time with family.

Her friends and family will remember her as a caring, patient, selfless, and unbelievably kind soul; a tireless worker who was always on-the-go; a loving caretaker and nurturer of family and friends alike; an accomplished gourmet cook specializing in Chinese cuisine; and a lover of music, playing piano, gardening, sewing, crafting, and her beloved SF Giants. And most of all, she will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother who valued time with her family above all else.

Patti elected not to have a memorial service and instead her close family and friends will celebrate her life together in May (details forthcoming). In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the or UNICEF. The family would like to thank all the caregivers at Kaiser Permanente, along with all of the dear friends and family who lovingly cared for her.





