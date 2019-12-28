East Bay Times Obituaries
Chapel of the Chimes
32992 Mission Blvd.
Hayward, CA 94544
510-471-3363
Patrick Arne Wirta


1954 - 2019
Patrick Arne Wirta Obituary
Patrick Arne Wirta
October 20, 1954 - Dec 24, 2019
San Lorenzo
Patrick passed away on Dec 24, 2019 at the age of 65. He was born October 20, 1954 to Arnold and Patricia Wirta. He is preceded in death of both parents. He is survived by his sister, Sandra Whitney (Bill) and nieces Lisa Sebnick (Mark) and Tricia Whitney (Russ).
He will be remembered for his big heart, kindness and love of his family and many caring friends.
Arrangements in the care of Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward, Ca


Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 28, 2019
