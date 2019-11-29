|
|
PATRICK ARTHUR HOWARD WATKINS
Jan 15, 1957 - Nov 17, 2019
BRENTWOOD
Patrick Arthur Howard Watkins, 62 of Brentwood, California, passed away on November 17, 2019 of a short illness.
Pat was born in St. Louis, Missouri and was raised in Mantua, New Jersey. Pat ventured out to California where he met his wife of 20 years, Denise, and eventually settled in Brentwood, CA to raise their son Curtis.
Pat is survived by wife Denise, son Curtis, mother Elizabeth Carr and siblings Debbie Ryder, Earl Schank, Bruce Schank, April Moore, Quirt Schank and Alida Gregal. He also held a special relationship with his cousins Barb Lewis and Peggy Hartman.
Pat is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ernest and Mildred Chamberlain with whom he held a special relationship.
Pat was a beloved husband, father, and friend. He was a man of integrity and held strong faith in his beliefs. He proudly served his Country in the US Army as a member of the 101st Airborne Division ("Screaming Eagles"). His hobbies included football, golf, reading, and skiing to name a few. One of his biggest dreams was fulfilled while skiing with his Son. Pat had a natural gift of mentorship which he used throughout his life. He was proud to be the Committee Chair for Boy Scouts Troop 90. Pat enjoyed volunteering in his community and spending time with his friends and his many families including Work, Taekwondo, Scouts and Football. He will be missed by many.
Memorial Services will be held at Golden Hills Community Church in Brentwood, CA on December 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM with a reception to follow.
Pat will be laid to rest in the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 29, 2019