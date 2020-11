Patrick CarmagnolaMarch 17, 1955 - September 17, 2020Resident of Richmond, CAPat was born to Larry & Anna Carmagnola, he was the youngest brother to Gary, Chris, & Mike Carmagnola. He graduated from Kennedy High and soon after started driving trucks. Pat survived by his 3 children Elaina Abbot, Shelli Hafterson & Steven Carmagnola of the US Army. He also had 5 grandchildren. The family will have a private day of remembrance.