Patrick D. Jeffries
January 1946 - December 18, 2019
Resident of San Diego formerly of Fremont, CA
Patrick D. Jeffries passed December 18, 2019 at the age of 73 at the VA Hospital in La Jolla, CA surrounded by his loving family.
He was born January 1946, in Spokane, WA to James and Ida Jeffries.
True to how he led his life, Pat chose his own path by joining the Army instead of waiting to be drafted. While stationed at Fort Riley, KS he met his wife-to-be Kathy.
His service in Army Intelligence during the Vietnam War earned him a purple heart and the Army Commendation Medal.
After his service, he became a businessman, growing successfully into the VP of Sales at Control Data Corp in Seattle, WA. In 1985 he moved the family to Fremont, CA where he became a General Contractor as President and Owner of Mission Development Corporation. Proud of and loyal to his family, he was deeply involved in their activities and volunteered as coach, board member, president, and mentor.
He served as an Elder at Irvington Presbyterian Church in Fremont where he actively led projects, sang in praise group, and cultivated relationships.
A passionate golfer, Pat played with the same group of friends for 25 years, and even planned family vacations close to golf courses. He was fun, colorful, and always positive and upbeat. Pat had a gift for having a clear vision and was unique in his approaches to problem solving and execution, aiding many in their journeys. He loved to socialize, host a meal, never met a stranger, and was known for helping others. His legacy truly is the relationships he fostered over his many years.
Pat is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathy, 2 children: Kim Anderson (Ben), and Christina Jeffries. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Taylor and Madison Trias, and Owen Anderson. All reside in San Diego, CA. Pat also leaves behind sister Gail Merz of Garland, TX, brother Jim Jeffries of Guatemala, countless friends, and extended family, with whom he maintained close relationships.
A military graveside service will be held January 13 at 11:30am at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, CA.
A Celebration of Life will be held January 18 at 1:30pm at Irvington Presbyterian Church located at 4181 Irvington Ave, Fremont, CA 94538. All are welcome to attend. The family has designated The MDS Foundation for memorial contributions.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 3, 2020