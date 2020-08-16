Patrick James Kalasardo
March 5, 1937 - July 30, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek, CA
#1 DIE HARD CUBS FAN
Our beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Uncle and Friend to many went to be with the Lord on 7-30-20. He was blessed to be with the whole family by his side just the night before his passing where we all read Psalm 23 together.
Pat was born March 5, 1937 to Pascal and Esther Kalasardo. He started working at the young age of 11 as a golf caddy at Medina Golf & Country Club in IL. to help the family financially. He would hitch hike to the golf course each day. His need to take care of his family never ended. Pat met the Love of his Life, Judy in 1961. She walked past his office window every day on her coffee break. After several attempts to ask her out she finally accepted. They were married 3 short months later on Feb 10th 1962. They didn't waste any time having children either. They had three kids in 4 years, Don, Debbie and Brian. The family lived in Elmhurst IL where he worked in Sales for Bekins Moving Co and then IBM and eventually for Hartford Insurance where he would work for the majority of his career before Consulting for a number of different companies to finally shape out his career consulting for The Hartford. Pat, shortly after working with The Hartford moved up quickly. He had a stint at the Corporate headquarters. The family relocated. First to Simsberry CT in 1967 for three years and then to Walnut Creek CA in 1970 where he became the youngest Executive Vice President in The Hartford's long history which was founded in 1810. It was in Walnut Creek where they raised their family. Even though Pat traveled a lot with his job, he always made time for his family. Taking us on special vacations, coaching our sports teams and anything else he had time for. Once we all grew up and had children of our own he made them a priority. Coaching their sports teams " Cubs little league" and attending all the kids football, baseball, softball, and even a few soccer games.
Pats passion was going to and watching every Chicago Cubs game he could. He has been their #1 DIEHARD CUBS FAN his entire life. His favorite player of all time was Phil Cavarretta (#44) which also happens to be his favorite number. GO CUBS GO! When Pat lost his wife Judy of 49 years in 2011, it didn't take long before he met up with a long time family friend Laurie. They started dating and married two years later in 2013. Laurie was a true blessing to all of us. She was as devoted as a person could for our dad. Anything he needed she was always right there for him up to the very end. He loved her with all his heart. We all are so thankful and love Laurie. Pat leaves behind his wife Laurie, daughter Debbie(Jim), son Brian (Lisa) deceased, First child/son Don(Carol) 8 grand children, Crissy(Travis), Nick(Brandi), Don( Morganne), Heather(Kyle), Joey, Keaton, Colby, Kyler and 7 great grand children, Addyson, Jace, Layton, Emmalyn, Joshua, Weston, Ayden and Niece Kim( Rudy ) Nephew David (Marybeth) and 5 great nephew and nieces Matthew, Megan, Katie, Lindsay and Casey. YOU WILL ALWAYS BE IN OUR HEARTS each and every day. The lessons you have shared will continue to be lived out through each of our lives. Thank you for being a mentor to us all and instilling in all of us, how to be a good person whom God would be satisfied. We hope to satisfy your desire and that of Jesus, that all of us welcome Jesus into our hearts and believe/have faith in the gospel so we can all spend eternity together in Heaven.