In Loving Memory
Patrick Ludden
June 3, 1965 - October 30, 2019
Patrick Ludden was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on June 3, 1965. He is a graduate of Castro Valley High School (CA) and San Jose State University where he received a Bachelor of Fine Arts with a minor in Radio/Television/Film. Patrick spent more than two decades as a resident of Oakland (CA) while working as a Property Master on major motion pictures, television series, music videos, and TV commercials. Some of his best work was performed on the sets of Rent, Milk, The Pursuit of Happyness, and the series Trauma, to name a few. In 2017, Patrick relocated to Memphis (TN) to attend the Tennessee College of Applied Technology where he received a diploma in Digital Graphic Design. He then worked on contract for FedEx as a Multimedia Designer where he produced corporate training videos. Additionally, he worked as a part-time chef for the Memphis Barbeque Company.
Patrick loved libraries and would spend countless hours visiting, reading, and volunteering. Patrick was a Computer Docent Volunteer at the Oakland Public Library for nearly a decade. Most recently, he was involved with the local film scene in and around Memphis.
Patrick left us on October 30, 2019 and is survived by his mother, Frances Filyau (Pleasanton, CA); three brothers Kenneth Ludden (Hernando, MS), Timothy Ludden (Dublin, CA), and Michael Wolf (Denver, CO), along with their three wives, Karin, Lisa, and Mel. Additionally, he was loved by numerous nieces and nephews: Joshua, Sam, Hannah, Alexandra, Austin, and Brian. He was preceded in death by his father Cyrus Ludden and brother Brian Ludden. His film family and friends were very important to him as well.
Patrick's remains have been cremated and will be held by the family. The family plans to host a celebration of life during 2020. In remembrance of Patrick, the family invites everyone to perform a good deed in his memory. Patrick was a brilliant, kind, and gentle person; he will be greatly missed.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 29, 2019