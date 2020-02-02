|
Patrick Michael Welsh
Jul. 29, 1962 - Jan. 2, 2020
Boise, Idaho
Patrick Michael Welsh passed peacefully in Boise, Idaho on January 2, 2020. He was born July 29, 1962 in Mountain View, California. Pat loved cars, guns, fireworks and enjoyed boating. He was hard-working and devoted to everyone and everything he cared about.
Pat is survived by his wife, Tiffany; daughters, Chelsea and Ciara; son, Patrick Ryan; grandson, Elliot; mother, Mary Lois Welsh; brother, Tom (Yvette); sister, Mary Katherine; nephews, Tommy, Danny, Michael; niece, Katie; and many more aunts, uncles and cousins. He is predeceased by his father, Thomas Welsh. Patrick will always be loved and missed by many.
Graveside Services will be held at Hartley Cemetery in Lakeport, CA on February 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM with a gathering to follow.
Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020