Patrick Shu
Sept 4, 1946 - June 23, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Patrick Shu, 72, passed away on 6/23/2019 at Kaiser Hospital in Fremont, CA. He was born on 9/4/1946 in Puli, Taiwan to Chiou Shu and Wang Chin.
Patrick married Eva in 1978 in Taipei, Taiwan. They were happily married for 40 years. He enjoyed traveling, gardening, good food, and meeting neighbors with his beagle Sunny.
Patrick is survived by his wife Eva; his sons Jeffrey and James, daughter-in-law June, grandchildren Caitlyn and Cody; brothers Pai-Ku and Pai-Shaing, sister Xu-Sheng; and many nephews and nieces. Patrick was preceded in death by his parents Chiou Shu and Wang Chin, and sister Yu-Chen Hsiao.
Remains will be placed at Irvington Memorial Cemetery.
Published in East Bay Times on July 6, 2019