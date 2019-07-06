East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Berge-Pappas-Smith Chapel of the Angels
40842 Fremont Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94538
510-656-1226
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Berge-Pappas-Smith Chapel of the Angels
40842 Fremont Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94538
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Berge-Pappas-Smith Chapel of the Angels
40842 Fremont Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94538
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Shu
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Shu


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick Shu Obituary
Patrick Shu
Sept 4, 1946 - June 23, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Patrick Shu, 72, passed away on 6/23/2019 at Kaiser Hospital in Fremont, CA. He was born on 9/4/1946 in Puli, Taiwan to Chiou Shu and Wang Chin.
Patrick married Eva in 1978 in Taipei, Taiwan. They were happily married for 40 years. He enjoyed traveling, gardening, good food, and meeting neighbors with his beagle Sunny.
Patrick is survived by his wife Eva; his sons Jeffrey and James, daughter-in-law June, grandchildren Caitlyn and Cody; brothers Pai-Ku and Pai-Shaing, sister Xu-Sheng; and many nephews and nieces. Patrick was preceded in death by his parents Chiou Shu and Wang Chin, and sister Yu-Chen Hsiao.
Remains will be placed at Irvington Memorial Cemetery.


View the online memorial for Patrick Shu
Published in East Bay Times on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Berge-Pappas-Smith Chapel of the Angels
Download Now