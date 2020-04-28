|
|
Patsy Jean (Pat) Cochrane
October 1, 1925 - April 8, 2020
Walnut Creek
Patsy Jean Cochrane, a 67-year resident of Walnut Creek, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020. She was 94. Pat was born October 1, 1925 in Dallas, Texas to Mary (Simonson) Coffey and Leonard Coffey. She was later raised in the home of her grandparents, the Simonsons, where she was brought up around aunts and uncles, and remembered trips to Wolfe City, Texas to visit her great grandfather on his farm. In 1936 during the Great Depression Pat's family moved to Santa Monica, California. She recalled what her great grandfather told her before she departed; "Don't forget you're a Texan."
Pat attended Santa Monica High School, learned to drive in her grandfather's very large Packard, and remembered sitting in a car with friends on a Sunday morning in December, 1941 when it was announced on the radio that Pearl Harbor had been bombed.
During World War II, Pat moved with her mother and stepfather to Alameda, California, where her stepfather was stationed while serving in the U.S. Navy. Pat graduated from Alameda High School and worked at the Alameda Theater. After graduating, Pat went to work as a secretary in the offices at the Alameda Naval Shipyard. It was there that she met a handsome naval architect named Jack Cochrane. They married on June 9, 1946, then made their first home in Oakland where daughter Gail was born.
Jack envisioned designing and building a home of their own, which led them to purchase a lot from their friends amongst the pear and walnut orchards in Walnut Creek. Over the next few years Jack built the family home and they moved in in 1953.
Pat was a dedicated wife and mother. She was attentive to her daughter's education and made sure her daughter went to college – an opportunity she didn't have but would have relished. In 1953, Pat started what was to be a 30-year career at Pacific Telephone, beginning as a service representative, working her way up to supervisor, and then various management positions, mainly customer operations before retiring in 1983.
Pat dedicated her time and attention to many groups over the years. She enjoyed serving her community, participating in group activities and made many life-long friends. She was active in Walnut Creek Soroptimists, the Walnut Creek Historical Society, and the Walnut Creek Presbyterian Church where she served as Deacon and Elder. She was also active in many other church groups. Pat was a devoted Grammy and Great-Grammy and was always interested in the activities of her family. She loved the Lord, her family, and chocolate.
Some of the things we learned from Pat are perseverance, loyalty, thoughtfulness, curiosity, that its best to budget and save, and that one can never be too organized. If a friend or relative was sick, in the hospital or a nursing home, Pat would go visit and try to make sure they were comfortable. If volunteers were needed for any of her groups, she would step up and give it her full attention and make use of her organizational ability.
Pat was predeceased by her husband of almost 70 years, Jack; her mother and stepfather James Lewis Edwards. She is survived by her daughter Gail Carlston and son-in-law Lon M. Carlston; grandson John O. Carlston, his wife Michelle and great grandchildren Jack Carlston and Grace Carlston, all of Concord.
Due to current circumstances, and according to Pat's wishes, services were private. Memorial donations may be made to Walnut Creek Presbyterian Church or a .
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2020