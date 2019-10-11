Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Inderbitzen Ranch
Livermore, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Lund
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy Lund


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patsy Lund Obituary
Patsy Lund
March 2, 1934 - July 6, 2019
Residence of Pleasanton
Patsy Ann Lund passed away on July 6, 2019, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Throughout the years, she has touched the lives of many with her leadership and optimism. Patsy was the rock of her family and many others. Her family will be hosting a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, October 19, at 11:00 am, at the Inderbitzen Ranch in Livermore. Directions to the Ranch are: I-580 then North on N. Livermore Ave, right on May School Road and left on Dagnino Rd. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hope Hospice, The Junior Livestock Auction Boosters, the Main Street Museum in Pleasanton, and the .


View the online memorial for Patsy Lund
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.