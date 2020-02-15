|
Paul Anthony Daniels
August 11, 1938 - February 4, 2020
Paul passed away peacefully February 4, 2020 at the age of 81, after a sudden illness. He will always be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and supportive mentor to close relatives and friends.
Paul was the youngest of three sons born to Gladys and William Daniels. He was raised in Berkeley and spent most of his free time playing baseball at San Pablo Park under the coaching of Bill Haywood.
When he went to Berkeley High he made the baseball team as a sophomore. He was a three-year letterman in baseball at Berkeley, earning All League Honors as a shortstop in 1956.
He graduated from Berkeley High in 1956 and attended Santa Rosa Junior College, where he continued to play baseball before transferring to the University of California in 1958. While at UCB, he met and later married Barbara Perry in 1961 upon their graduation.
After working for the Berkeley Recreation Department, he returned to the Berkeley Schools to teach physical education and coach basketball, baseball and track. At Berkeley High, he served as department chairperson for physical education, athletic director and vice principal. During his coaching career he was known throughout the state for his championship teams. He produced nine straight basketball championships during his nine years as Berkeley High's varsity basketball coach. He won one NCS (North Coast Section) 3A championship and two runner-up finishes in the Tournament of Champions. He posted a 220-64 career record and an amazing 109-10 record in league competition. The Yellow Jackets averaged 24 wins a season under Coach Daniels. He coached some of the outstanding athletes in the Bay Area. In 1983 Daniels was the first NCS Honor Basketball Coach.
He played a major role in landing a $3.4 million grant for Berkeley High, which was used to build the Donahue Gym that he helped design.
Paul also worked for the Oakland Unified School District as a principal at King Estates and assistant principal at Oakland High. He became the El Cerrito High School Principal in 1992 and retired in 1998.
Paul is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara Daniels, his two sons, Troy and Brent Daniels, and his three grandchildren, Trey, Gen and Kimiko Daniels.
A Quiet Hour will held at Fouché's Hudson Funeral Home, 3665 Telegraph Ave. Oakland, CA on Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 from 6:30 to 7:30pm. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 20th, 2020 at 11:00am at Fouché's Hudson Funeral Home, 3665 Telegraph Ave. Oakland, CA. The interment will follow the funeral service at Rolling Hills Memorial Park, 4100 Hilltop Dr., El Sobrante, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 15, 2020