Paul Arthur Telfer
Resident of Pleasanton, California
Age 80, passed away October 28, 2019 in the comfort of his home. Paul was a St. Valentine's baby born on February 14, 1939 to the late Walter A. Telfer and Margaret (nee Dotts) Telfer in Boston, Massachusetts.
Growing up, Paul lived in Holyoke, MA, Chicago, IL, and Rochester, NY. He graduated from Allegheny College in 1961 where he excelled in sports and theater, then went on to receive his masters in divinity from Andover Newton Theological School. Paul served his country as Chaplain(Major) in the United States Air Force until 1976 when he joined the United Church of Christ(UCC) as a minister. He served in the UCC as a minister for over 36 years and touched countless lives through his sermons, baptisms, weddings and memorials.
Paul will be remembered by his children as a loving father who prided himself as the top teller of Dad Jokes, often repeating the same jokes, assumingly, in an effort to perfect his delivery, which he never quite achieved. He was famous for providing the narrative to movies long before director's narration was a thing, claiming to have "written the script" for most of the movies he watched. He also claimed to have "taught Grizzly Adams everything he knew" (unverified). A transplant from the East Coast, he took up the wild west lifestyle with vigor, forcing or rather taking the family on two-week long backpacking trips into the Sierra Nevada's where the kids learned to survive on Tang and freeze dried stroganoff between long marches carrying their body weight in backpacks. A lover of history, Dad spent much of his time and most of our inheritance on Time Life and National Geographic series creating a massive library. He had a kind heart and a strong belief in helping fight for equality for all people as well as for the environment.
He is survived by his son Paul and his wife Trish Reed, son Greg and his wife Cinta Loscertales, daughter Michelle and her husband John Zuccardy, and his seven grandchildren; Ana, Sofia, Eva, Henry, Amanda, Jack and Theodora, his sister Ellen Greenhalgh and sister Elizabeth Palmer and her husband Joe Palmer as well as many nieces and nephews. Paul had two marriages of over 20 years each,the first to Adele Lidle Telfer and the second to Polly Smith-Telfer and step-parent to Lesa and Leslea, and granddaughters Ryelee and Stella.
There will be a memorial service January 18th, 2020 at 1pm, Danville Congregational Church, 989 San Ramon Blvd, Danville. Those wanting to honor his life may do so through kindness to others or giving to a charity in his honor. Several of Dad's many favorite's, he had over 140, include the Sierra Club, Planned Parenthood, the ACLU.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 29, 2019