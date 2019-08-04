|
Paul C. Schmidt
February 1, 1921 - July 26, 2019
Resident of Alameda
Paul C. Schmidt, 98 passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019. Paul was born in Petaluma. California to Albert G. and Maude L. Schmidt. He grew up in Oakland and graduated from Fremont High school. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1942-1945.
Paul is survived by his loving family: wife Marilyn, sons Gary (Veronique) Mark (Suzanne), stepdaughter Donna Fuller (Stan); grandchildren Stephanie Lowrence (Kevin), Michael (Jennifer), Gregory and Juliet; great grandchildren Dominic and Delaney Schmidt and several nieces and nephews.
Paul was a building contractor in Alameda since 1951. Retiring in 1998, Paul went on to enjoy his family life and could be seen on many occasions strolling the neighborhood hand in hand with Marilyn. He was a devoted and encouraging "Grandpa" and thoroughly enjoyed his annual family reunions with his extended family. Marilyn and Paul enjoyed many travels together. He enjoyed a round of golf and was a long-time member of Contra Costa Country Club. Paul has been an active member of the Alameda Elks Lodge since 1990 attending many lodge activities. Paul will be remembered in a Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:30 AM, at the Alameda Elks Lodge, 2255 Santa Clara Avenue, Alameda, CA. Any donations in memory of Paul may be sent to the Elk's BPOE #1015. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019