Rev. Paul D. Minnihan

July 18, 1966 - February 24, 2019

Resident of Pleasanton

Rev. Paul D. Minnihan, Pastor of The Catholic Community of Pleasanton, passed away February 24, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. He is survived by his parents, Charles & Marie Minnihan, his sister Jeanne Kierst (Timothy), nephew Jonathan Cucculelli, and numerous cousins.

"Fr. Paul engaged with the city of Pleasanton and the broader tri-valley community supporting many programs such as the Pleasanton Unified School District ESL program, AA & Al-Anon, fair housing, Kids Against Hunger and numerous others, using the church to give the community the opportunity to grow in service," said Rev. Kwame Assenyoh, Associate Pastor.

Fr. Paul was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Oakland in 1993. After an additional year of graduate studies, he was assigned to the Catholic Community of Pleasanton in 1994 as parochial vicar (associate pastor). After further educational and pastoral experience, in 2006 the Bishop of Oakland invited Father Minnihan to serve as first Provost for the yet-to-be-built Oakland Cathedral of Christ the Light and be the Bishop of Oakland's master of ceremonies.

As Provost, he sat on the diocesan cathedral design team, given charge of certain aspects of liturgical art and environment. Fr. Paul had oversight of the month-long dedication events for the Diocese, both ecclesial and civic gatherings. He was chief spokesperson for the bishop on the Cathedral highlighting the interaction of architecture, art and theology.

In addition, he was named Director of Worship for the diocese in 2010. At that time, Father oversaw the preparation and implementation of the new translation of the Roman Missal in Oakland. He coordinated programs of formation for parishes on the celebration of the mass and to pray the new missal.

Prior to his arrival in Pleasanton as Pastor, Fr. Paul was the Pastor at St. Paschal Baylon parish in Oakland, St. Monica parish in Moraga and St. Jerome parish in El Cerrito. He served on Priest Councils for the Diocese of Oakland. Also, he was California State Chaplain to the Knights of Columbus, is a member of the Knights of the Holy Sepulchre and was appointed a member to the United States Bishop's Commission on Evangelization.

Fr. Paul received a bachelor's degree in philosophy, Master's in Theology and an STD/PhD in Systematic Theology from the Catholic University in Leuven, Belgium.

In March of 2013, he was appointed Pastor of the Catholic Community of Pleasanton where his service to the Catholic community continued.

The Vigil for Fr. Paul will be Thursday, March 7 at 7:30pm at St. Augustine Church in Pleasanton. The Funeral Mass will be Friday, March 8 at 10:30am, also at St. Augustine Church in Pleasanton with a reception to follow in the parish hall. Vespers and Committal Service will be at Christ The Light Cathedral in Oakland.





View the online memorial for Rev. Paul D. Minnihan Published in East Bay Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary