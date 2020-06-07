Paul Daniel MagnusonMay 5, 1944 - May 6, 2020Resident of AntiochIt is with great sadness that we share that Dan Magnuson passed away on May 6, 2020. He is survived by his wife of almost 56 years, Colleen, his daughter Dawn Sapp (Jeff), his son Phillip (Beth), granddaughters Fiona Sapp and Delilah Sapp. Brothers Dave Magnuson (Carol), and Bob Magnuson (Jimmi), his nieces and nephew, their children, as well as many friends.Dan was born in Culver City, CA. He met his future wife, Colleen Stockwell, in high school and the two married in 1964. In 1971 Dan moved his wife and two children out of Los Angeles to Concord, CA. And then in 1980 to Oakley, CA. Dan was a carpenter from age 21 until he retired. Dan was an avid reader. He loved Country music, old cars, and crossword puzzles. He'll be remembered for his dry wit and his stories. He was slow speaking, but well read in a number of topics. He will be missed by all who knew him.