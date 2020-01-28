|
Paul E. Havlicek
Dec. 18, 1934 - Jan. 20, 2020
Resident of Hayward
He passed away surrounded by his loving family, just after he celebrated his 85th birthday. He is predeceased by his wife Dorothy of 58 years, father Joseph Havlicek, mother Otillie Havlicek, sister Alice Edie, brother Ernest Havlicek, sister Mildred Edie and daughter Karen Rippy. He is survived by his 101 year old mother in law Hazel Duarte, who he was the primary caregiver for over the last 7.5 years, his children Paul (Theresa), Kim (John Hague), Lisa (Michael Souza). He was Grandpa/PapaBud to Michelle, James (Danielle), Nicole (Rob Starke), Katie (Randy Lopez), Paul, Ashley (Hayden Phillips), Jacquelyn, Karrisa (Fiancé: Casey Perrault), Ann-Marie (Fernando Narvaez), and Mary; Cherished Great-Grandfather to Madison, Fernando, Kaitlyn, Javier, Kristofer and Conor; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, & close friends.
Paul was born the fourth child of Joseph and Otillie, with both his parents passing by the time he was 13. His was raised by his siblings starting in Wisconsin and California. He had multiple jobs over the years: Martin Quinn Truck Stop(Reason he first saw Dorothy), Beaver Lumber, Carnation Milk, Pepsi Cola, Lucky Stores, Al's Fork Lift, and GSE Construction; he was a retired local 70 Teamster. He enjoyed all shooting sports, following in the traditions that his brother taught him and that he handed down to his family. He was proud of his association with the NBTL(league secretary), ATA, CGSTA and NRA. He held the positions of Secretary, Vice President and President for the old Washington Township Sportsman Club in Fremont. He put his family first, once retired he spent many days as a chaperone on field trips with his elementary school grandchildren. He loved to fish, taking both grandchildren and great grandchildren to the local lakes to catch a limit of trout or catfish. Gardening was in his blood, he started most of his plants from the seeds from the previous year's crop. He shared his bountiful crops with his family and friends. He loved to play in his Friday night card games with his friends and family. He lived to spend time with his family and engage them with controversial conversation. Paul was not ready to leave us, but his Chronic Heart Disease did not give him that option.
Family and friends are invited see him one last time on Thursday January 30 at 11:00 am for a visitation and vigil service at Holy Angels Funeral and Cremation center, 1051 Harder Rd., Hayward, Ca 94542. Committal to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 28, 2020