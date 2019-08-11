|
Paul Edward Berlenbach
November 18, 1956 - June 1, 2019
Walnut Creek, California
Paul Berlenbach passed away unexpectedly from cardiac arrest on June 1, 2019 in Oakland, California.
A native Californian, born in Truckee, California, Paul was the son of the late Charles F. Berlenbach, Jr. and Lola Baldani Berlenbach. He resided in Tahoe City, Sacramento, Fairfax, Moraga and Concord until finally settling in Walnut Creek, California with his best friends, Carol and Tom Meyer.
A man with a great laugh and sense of humor, Paul loved family and friends and he especially loved his cars. He was a custom truck fabricator by trade, working for G. Paoletti in San Leandro and Gregory Truck Body in Oakland creating custom fire trucks for Alameda, Marin and other cities and counties in the San Francisco Bay Area. The last twenty years he worked with Misha Groysman at All American Trucks and Equipment in Oakland renovating trucks and other heavy equipment used in construction. But he was always tinkering on a car or two of his own.
He was a star golfer in high school, winning many awards including MVP. One of his early jobs was working behind the scenes for many famous rock groups of his generation which produced his extensive knowledge of rock music. He enjoyed kayaking at Doug's beach in the "Red Boat". He loved to barbecue and cherished time spent with family, friends and the many pets and animals he loved so dearly. He also enjoyed playing and working on vintage pinball machines.
He leaves behind his loving sister, Joan Lillevand of Novato, California, his very dear friends, Carol and Tom Meyer, his nephew Evan Lillevand (Theresa), his nieces, Kate McNallie (Sean) and Chris Hendricks (Jeff), great nieces, great nephews, cousins and second cousins and his beloved 1968 Dodge Charger.
Paul will be missed by those who loved him.
In celebration of his vibrant life, friends and family are invited to attend a celebration in his honor sometime in September. Please contact Joan at [email protected] for details.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 11, 2019