Paul Edward McCaugheyJuly 8, 1956 - September 10, 2020Resident of Lafayette, CAPaul Edward McCaughey passed away on 9/10/2020 after a recent illness. He was born in Oakland, CA on 7/8/1956. Paul was a graduate of Ygnacio Valley High School and St. Mary's College of California. He lived most of his life in the Bay Area, residing in Lafayette for the past 40 years.He is survived by his father, James McCaughey, twin brother, Dave McCaughey and siblings, Jim (Kimberly) McCaughey and Maureen McCaughey Fix, niece, Sara McCaughey and nephew, Anthony Fix. He was pre-deceased by his mother, Louise McCaughey and brother-in-law, Paul Fix. In addition, Paul is survived by many cousins across the Bay Area, Northern California and Montana.Paul was a kind and gentle soul. He lived a simple life and enjoyed spending time in nature. He was never in a hurry, always happy to sit and spend time with friends old and new. He was a gifted athlete, a good friend, a storyteller, a nice guy. Perpetually laid-back, Paul was unpretentious, messy and real. He was deeply loved by his large family and circle of friends, who enjoyed his humor, companionship and kindness. He will live on in our hearts forever.A memorial mass will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday 9/29 Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1965 Reliez Valley Rd in Lafayette. Family and friends are welcome to attend (facemasks and social distancing will be required). In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Paul's name to the John Muir Land Trust, P.O. Box 31, Martinez, CA 94553.