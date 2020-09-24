1/1
Paul Edward McCaughey
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Edward McCaughey
July 8, 1956 - September 10, 2020
Resident of Lafayette, CA
Paul Edward McCaughey passed away on 9/10/2020 after a recent illness. He was born in Oakland, CA on 7/8/1956. Paul was a graduate of Ygnacio Valley High School and St. Mary's College of California. He lived most of his life in the Bay Area, residing in Lafayette for the past 40 years.
He is survived by his father, James McCaughey, twin brother, Dave McCaughey and siblings, Jim (Kimberly) McCaughey and Maureen McCaughey Fix, niece, Sara McCaughey and nephew, Anthony Fix. He was pre-deceased by his mother, Louise McCaughey and brother-in-law, Paul Fix. In addition, Paul is survived by many cousins across the Bay Area, Northern California and Montana.
Paul was a kind and gentle soul. He lived a simple life and enjoyed spending time in nature. He was never in a hurry, always happy to sit and spend time with friends old and new. He was a gifted athlete, a good friend, a storyteller, a nice guy. Perpetually laid-back, Paul was unpretentious, messy and real. He was deeply loved by his large family and circle of friends, who enjoyed his humor, companionship and kindness. He will live on in our hearts forever.
A memorial mass will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday 9/29 Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1965 Reliez Valley Rd in Lafayette. Family and friends are welcome to attend (facemasks and social distancing will be required). In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Paul's name to the John Muir Land Trust, P.O. Box 31, Martinez, CA 94553.


View the online memorial for Paul Edward McCaughey

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved