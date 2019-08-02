Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Underhill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Edwin Underhill


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Edwin Underhill Obituary
Paul Edwin Underhill
July 2, 1926 ~ July 10, 2019
Resident of Concord, California
Paul was an airman in the Army Air Corps during WWII and gained a BS at UC Berkeley. While still in college, he married the love of his life, Patricia Ruth Lee. They started their family in 1948 and settled in Concord, California.
Paul had a long and successful career as a mechanical engineer in the field of neutron radiography, working on projects for the US Government/NASA including the design/development of the Polaris. After retirement, Paul & Pat traveled extensively & deepened service to their community & church. Paul was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia in 2012. Always self-effacing & jolly, he still maintained a positive and loving attitude.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Patricia, & by his sons Gary & Steven (Maggie). He is survived by his children Larry (Julie), Dan, Cynthia (Michele) & Diane, 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, as well as many nephews and nieces who loved him deeply & cherished his positive contribution to their lives.
Paul Underhill was a great Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, Uncle and a friend to many. Memorial donations may be made to the American Brain Foundation.


View the online memorial for Paul Edwin Underhill
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.