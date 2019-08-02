|
|
Paul Edwin Underhill
July 2, 1926 ~ July 10, 2019
Resident of Concord, California
Paul was an airman in the Army Air Corps during WWII and gained a BS at UC Berkeley. While still in college, he married the love of his life, Patricia Ruth Lee. They started their family in 1948 and settled in Concord, California.
Paul had a long and successful career as a mechanical engineer in the field of neutron radiography, working on projects for the US Government/NASA including the design/development of the Polaris. After retirement, Paul & Pat traveled extensively & deepened service to their community & church. Paul was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia in 2012. Always self-effacing & jolly, he still maintained a positive and loving attitude.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Patricia, & by his sons Gary & Steven (Maggie). He is survived by his children Larry (Julie), Dan, Cynthia (Michele) & Diane, 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, as well as many nephews and nieces who loved him deeply & cherished his positive contribution to their lives.
Paul Underhill was a great Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, Uncle and a friend to many. Memorial donations may be made to the American Brain Foundation.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2019