Paul Gott
1962 - 2020
Paul Gott
Jan. 17, 1962 - June 25, 2020
Resident of Oakley, CA
Paul Anthony Gott, was a loving Husband, Brother, Father, Papa and Friend. He is survived by wife Beverly, daughter Michelle, son Paul Jr., daughter-in-law Ashley, grandchildren: Madison, Isabella, Athena, Annalise and James; sister Lisa Gott, brother Mike Gott, sister Julie Siddall and brother-in-law Mark Siddall. Paul was a die hard 49er fan "Bang Bang Niner Gang". Paul has touched the lives of so many. He will forever be missed and in our hearts.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel.


Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel - Pittsburg
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel - Pittsburg
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
July 1, 2020
Blessed to have your loving family by your side. Rest in peace Paul.
Dennis and Sue Barnes
Family
