Paul GottJan. 17, 1962 - June 25, 2020Resident of Oakley, CAPaul Anthony Gott, was a loving Husband, Brother, Father, Papa and Friend. He is survived by wife Beverly, daughter Michelle, son Paul Jr., daughter-in-law Ashley, grandchildren: Madison, Isabella, Athena, Annalise and James; sister Lisa Gott, brother Mike Gott, sister Julie Siddall and brother-in-law Mark Siddall. Paul was a die hard 49er fan "Bang Bang Niner Gang". Paul has touched the lives of so many. He will forever be missed and in our hearts.Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel.