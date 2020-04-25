|
|
Paul Heilmann
Aug. 17, 1941 - Mar. 13, 2020
Lafayette
Paul Clay Heilmann II, 78, of Lafayette, California, died March 13, 2020. He was preceded by his wife Linda and is survived by his sons Eric of Campbell and Peter (Jennifer) of San Francisco, four grandsons, his sister Susan Miller of Carmel, and several cousins.
Paul was born on August 17, 1941 to Helen Heilmann and Paul Heilmann, and grew up in Live Oak, California. In high school, he participated in varsity football, track & field, and band. He attended Yuba College where he also ran track, met his future wife Linda, and then transferred to U.C. Berkeley. He and Linda were wed in Marysville on June 17, 1962, and then moved to Reno where Paul completed his degree in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Nevada.
When Paul graduated, he was hired by Pacific Gas & Electric Company, where he held various positions of increasing responsibility at the San Francisco headquarters and regional offices until retirement. He and Linda lived in Burlingame and Concord, before settling in Lafayette in 1972. Paul was active in the lives of his sons, coaching after-school sports and serving as assistant scoutmaster in their Boy Scout troop.
A family memorial gathering will be scheduled at Lafayette Cemetery at a later date.
View the online memorial for Paul Heilmann
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 25, 2020