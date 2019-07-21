Paul J. Belleci

October 1948 to July 2019

Resident of Antioch

Paul, 70, was born and raised in Pittsburg, CA and moved to Antioch in 1973. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Audrey, daughter Gina (Jessica), son Matthew (Gretchen), two step-children (Christy Ricca & Adam Dale), two brothers (Frank & Anthony Belleci), two grandchildren, six step grandchildren, one great step-grandson, two nephews, one niece, and numerous cousins. He is preceded in death by his father (Salvatore), mother (Jennie) & brother (Russell).

He was a Vietnam veteran with the United States Army (1969-1970). He served as an Assistant Fire Chief for the Concord Naval Weapons Station Fire Department (Port Chicago) and retired in 1997 after 30 years of service.

Paul loved traveling the world with Audrey after retirement. His favorite places to visit were Italy, Costa Rica, & Egypt. If you knew Paul, he really enjoyed his time in a casino with Las Vegas being his all time favorite. He spent 11 magical summers at their second home in Ocean Shores, WA on Duck Lake, a stones throw from the ocean and minutes from a casino. Getting back up to Ocean Shores each year never came fast enough for Paul.

For the past 4 years, he fought a brave battle with cancer attributed to his exposure to Agent Orange while serving in Vietnam. In October 2018, he was also diagnosed with a Glioblastoma brain tumor.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Wednesday, July 24th from 9:00am to 11:00am with a service at 11:00am at Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. Committal following at Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Paul's name to the Hospice East Bay 3470 Buskirk Ave., Pleasant Hill, CA 94523 or Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation 2361 Hylan Blvd. Staten Island, NY 10306