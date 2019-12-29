|
Paul Jack Palmbaum
June 1, 1933 - Dec 14, 2019
Sacramento
On December 14, 2019, Dr. Paul J. Palmbaum—patriot, psychiatrist, veteran, voracious reader, social commentator, armchair philosopher, perpetually curious thinker, and unironic fruitcake lover—finally discovered what happens when we pass this mortal coil. His deepest regret, we expect, is that he cannot return to tell us about it.
Aside from his wife Kay, whom he described as "the grand passion of my life," Paul loved nothing more than a good conversation. It didn't matter who. Terrified in-laws and grandchildren, instructors at the Fromm Institute, even fellow line-standers at the airport—all faced his insightful questions and incisive disagreement. If you didn't disagree with him enough, he'd switch sides to keep things interesting.
When he lacked warm-blooded discussion partners, he would continue the conversation without them. Thousands of books filled his closets. Dozens of professional and news periodicals covered any table space that Kay would allow. Social pundits loomed large in his daily intake. He followed the national news religiously across eight decades—and assumed you did too.
Paul loved his country. Though the devoted Democrat was frequently fed up with his government, his enthusiasm for things American began early and lasted his entire life. He relished slipping away from his childhood obligations to catch a Red Sox game with his Aunt Lillian. He spoke with pride of being chosen at seventeen from among his Boston Latin peers to deliver the Declaration of Independence from atop Faneuil Hall.
Paul joined the Army directly out of medical school, eventually completing his psychiatric residency and rising to the rank of Major. Taking the leap to establish a private practice after leaving the military was rewarded with many successful interventions and more than one professional accolade.
Paul had a rich family life. In addition to many friends and relatives not named here, he is survived by his wife Katherine; children Bruce (Dawn Ogden), Glenn (Laura Martinez Chavez), and Karen (Forrest Claassen); and grandchildren Margaret Claassen Cosby (Dalton), Ryan Tyler Palmbaum, and Ana Katina Palmbaum Martinez. He was predeceased by his older brother Harry on March 18, 2019.
Paul will be interred at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California. In lieu of flowers, please remember Paul with a story or a joke. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Volunteers of America or a charity of your choosing. Our lives will be a little quieter without him—and a lot less interesting.
