Paul L. Giovacchini

1935 - 2019

Resident of Alamo

Paul was born and raised in Oakland and attended St. Mary's High School where he played baseball and basketball.

Upon graduation he went to work for Oakland Scavenger Company where he remained for his entire career. He was proud of the work he did and grateful for the lifelong friendships he made.

Paul was an avid duck hunter. Seasons were spent at the Leslie Salt Flats, the rice fields of Maxwell, the Alkali Palace of Los Banos and Joyce Island. He could call with the best of them and was as good of a shot as there was.

Paul was proud of his Italian heritage and a longtime member of the Colombo Club. He enjoying playing golf, watching old Western movies and his NY Yankees.

He was predeceased by Janet, his beloved wife of 57 years. He is survived by his children, Victoria (Gordon) and Steven (Monica) and his brother, Gerald (Celia). He was a wonderful Nonno to Rachel, William, Jaime, Courtney and John, and will forever hold a special place in their hearts.

He was a shining example of what a man, parent, grandparent or friend should be.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 440 La Gonda Way in Danville. A luncheon will follow the Mass.

Memorial contributions are preferred to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals Foundation, P. O. Box 45339, San Francisco, CA 94145-0339. (In memory of Paul Giovacchini).





