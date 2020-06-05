Paul Laurence SmithNov.12, 1949 - April 28, 2020Resident of Pleasant Hill, Ca.Paul Laurence Smith passed away unexpectedly due to cancer on April 28, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Susan Marie Smith, their three children Jennifer, Corrine, David, and their children's spouses Javier Sanchez, Peter Bodrog and Alanna Smith. Paul and Susan have seven grandchildren. Paul will also be missed by his older sister Janice Bajza and husband Lou, his twin brother Philip Smith and his younger brother Brian Smith and wife Susan. Paul is survived by his loving nieces and nephews and his in-laws, the Fentys, Jenks and Sturms. Paul is preceded in death by his parents Ira and Beverly Smith and his sister Marian.Paul was born in Berkeley, California on Nov. 12, 1949. He graduated from College Park High School in 1968. Paul was trained as a pipe-fitter in the United States Navy from 1969 to 1973, serving on both the USS Escape and the USS Dixon. After serving his Country, Paul entered the nondestructive testing industry. During his 47 year career in the field, he traveled the world and worked to improve the nondestructive testing and safety industry. Paul retired from Marathon Petroleum Corporation on March 1, 2020.Paul's passion was his family. He was an incredible husband and an amazing father and grandfather. He adored his seven grandchildren, and they adored him. He is, and will always be deeply missed by his family and friends. We love you Paul. We thank you Dad. We miss you Papa. You will never be forgotten!Paul was laid to rest at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lafayette, California. A celebration of Paul's life will be announced and held at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions.