Paul Mahler
November 8, 1954 - December 9, 2019
Alameda
Paul F. Mahler passed away on December 9, 2019, two weeks after suffering sudden cardiac arrest. He was 65 years old. Paul, oldest child of Clifford and Patricia Mahler, was born in Queens, New York in 1954. Paul and family moved to Northern California when he was 12 years old, where he graduated from Bellarmine College Preparatory School in 1972, and the University of California at Santa Cruz in 1976. While in college, Paul met his best friend, Joni Dolph, and they married in 1979. Paul completed his law degree at University of California Berkeley Boalt Hall in 1980. Paul and Joni settled in Alameda, California in 1983, where together they established their careers, started their family, raised their children, and developed their deep and loving community of friends and colleagues. Paul and Joni celebrated 40 years of marriage in November, 2019.
Paul is survived by his wife, Joni, and their two children, Christopher James Mahler, 22 and Sarah Elizabeth Mahler, 20. Paul is also survived by his five siblings and their spouses – Barbara Clark (Chris), Andrew (Lisa), Frederick, Elizabeth (Pamela), and Matthew (Jennifer), sister-in-law Susan Mahler, and by his 13 nieces and nephews, Andrew (Elizabeth) Dolph, Charlie (Alicia), Katie (Marshall), Andrew (Malia) and Jeffrey (Jordan) Clark, Logan, Alicia, Paige, Patrick, Lindsay and Kyle Mahler, and Isabel and Theodore Keith-Mahler, as well as grand-nieces and nephews. Paul was beloved by all named here along with many more in his large extended family.
Paul enjoyed a successful private business law practice, as well as serving of counsel to the firm Bramson, Plutzik, Mahler and Birkhaeuser. He taught courses in legal ethics and corporate law for a Bay Area paralegal program, and was engaged in civic activities in both Alameda and Contra Costa Counties. Outside of family, work and volunteer activities, Paul was an avid Bay Area sports fan, frequently attending Oakland A's games, a crossword and jigsaw puzzle master, and loved a good barbecue with friends and family.
Paul is described by people who knew him as kind, gentle, patient and self-effacing. He possessed a great intelligence, and was witty, fun-loving and full of good cheer. A devoted family man, Paul lived for his family and devoted his life to their well-being. He loved his children with all his being and his wife with all his heart. He received much joy from his loving relationships with his five siblings and their families. An attorney, teacher, community member and friend, Paul offered his time, expertise, generosity and help for so many who sought his counsel and enjoyed his friendship. Those who even casually knew Paul speak of a man who was amazingly approachable, respectful, helpful, and generous, and feel blessed to have had him in their lives. To say that Paul will be missed is a vast understatement. His selfless offering of love to so many reflected his life in service to others.
A church service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, January 4, 2020, at St. Joseph Basilica, 1109 Chestnut in Alameda. The service is open to all, with no RSVP necessary. There will be a private memorial reception to follow. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to an organization avidly supported by Paul, the Medical Clown Project, Inc., 5716 Skyview Pl. El Sobrante, CA. 94803, www.medicalclownproject.org.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 3, 2020