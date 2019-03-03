|
Paul O. Lutz
Formerly of Richmond, CA
On January 24th, Paul O. Lutz left us way to soon. Born on April 18th, 1949. Raised in Richmond, CA, he later moved to Memphis, TN 16 years ago to pursue his career with FedEx. He is survived by three sisters, Barbara, Elizabeth and Mary. He also has 3 nephews, 4 nieces, 5 great nephews and 3 great nieces.
The funeral service will take place at Rolling Hills Cemetery in Richmond, CA on Monday March 11th at 11:00 AM. A Celebration if his life will follow at the Sportsman Hall in Pinole, CA. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 3, 2019