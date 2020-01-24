|
Paul P. DaVPalle Jr.
Nov. 26, 1943 – Jan. 14, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg
Paul P. DaValle passed away after a battle with dementia. He was born in Antioch, Ca. and graduated from Pittsburg High School. Paul worked for Shell Oil Refinery in Martinez for 35 years. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Paul is survived by 3 children; Anthony DaValle (Tony) of Antioch, Linda Taber of Antioch, & Jason DaValle of Oregon. Along with 2 step daughters; Brenda Duenas and Donna Lashbrook. He is also survived by his sister Diane Perkins of Brentwood and brother Fred DaValle of Virginia. Paul had many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by Judith DaValle (wife), Paul DaValle Sr. & Elsie DaValle (parents), and Raymond Lashbrook (stepson). For condolences please visit: www.pittsburgfuneralchapel.com
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 24, 2020