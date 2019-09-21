|
|
Paul R. Harris
February 25, 1923 - September 2, 2019
Resident of Concord
Paul was born in Baltimore Maryland to Edith and Raymond Harris and died peacefully at home in Concord on September 2nd. He became an Eagle Scout, then volunteered for the Army Infantry where he served in the European theater as a Warrant Officer in Patton's Third Army. He was awarded the Bronze Star for crossing the Rhine in an amphibious vehicle under fire. In civilian life, he became a CPA. He moved his family to California while working for Kaiser Aluminum Company where he was the Chief Accountant and manager of Financial Reporting. During the 1970's, he was the Controller of Kaiser's Valco plant in West Africa for four years.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years Beatrice and brothers Raymond Harris and Dr. Benjamin Harris.
Paul is survived by his loving wife Naomi, sons David (Corrine) of Maupin, Oregon and Daniel (Gerlinde) of Walnut Creek. Step sons Christopher (Susan) of San Ramon, James (Kimberly) of Concord, Matthew (Katy) of Danville and six Chamberlain grandchildren: Scott, Marc, Connor, Madison, Audrey and Jonathan.
Paul was a member of Sons In Retirement, Chapter 116 and The Third Thursday Veteran's group. A memorial service and reception will be held at St. Anselm's Episcopal Church in Lafayette at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Contra Costa/Solano Counties Food Bank or St. Anselm's Episcopal Church, 682 Michael Lane, Lafayette.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 21, 2019