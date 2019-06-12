East Bay Times Obituaries
Fremont Chapel of the Roses
1940 Peralta Boulevard
Fremont, CA 94536
(510) 797-1900
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fremont Chapel of the Roses
1940 Peralta Boulevard
Fremont, CA 94536
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
6:30 PM
Fremont Chapel of the Roses
1940 Peralta Boulevard
Fremont, CA 94536
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Edward Catholic Church,
5788 Thornton Ave
Newark, CA
View Map
Resources
Paul Richard Pomeroy
September 20, 1961 – June 8, 2019
Resident of Newark
Paul was born on September 20, 1961 in San Francisco and entered into rest on June 8, 2019 in Union City, at the age of 57.
Paul is preceded by father Gerald L. Pomeroy. Survived by his mother Barbara M. Pomeroy, sister Irene B. Pomeroy (Ron J. Kall), brother Peter L. Pomeroy, nieces Jacqueline Magalhaes, Stephanie Burke (Derek), Amanda Eickmeyer (Hank), Cassandra Trejo (Vincent Jr.), and grand nieces and nephews: Cassara Tripp, Scottie Burns, Francesca Starnes, Rufina Burke, Leonard Burke, Junior Salas, Vincent and Victoria Trejo.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 4 to 8 PM, at Fremont Chapel of the Roses, 1940 Peralta Blvd, Fremont with a Rosary at 6:30 PM. We will meet for a Funeral Mass Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Edward Catholic Church, 5788 Thornton Ave, Newark.


Published in East Bay Times on June 12, 2019
